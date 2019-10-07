Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 11:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan talks about his struggling days, says he had no Plan B

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan has been bagging some big movies ever since the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Right from his first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik made a name for himself as the Punchnama boy and has now been killing it with some stellar performance and big films in his kitty. In his recent interview, he recalled his struggling days and opened up about how he became a mess.

Kartik Aaryan talks about his struggling days, says he had no Plan B

Talking to a leading daily, Kartik said he never had a backup plan and he doesn’t know what he would’ve done if it weren’t for this profession. He had set his mind to becoming an actor and if he would’ve thought of an option, he wouldn’t have reached where he is today. Well, truly, Kartik has proved where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Kartik will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2, Aaj Kal, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to go on floors on THIS auspicious day!

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan in Neerja director Ram…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara…

Bhumi Pednekar becomes the Face Of Asia at…

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool…

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares the details of his…

Sara Ali Khan reveals a heart-warming detail…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification