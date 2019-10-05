Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to go on floors on THIS auspicious day!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to share screen space for the first time with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the second instalment of the namesake 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee and while the rest of the star cast has not been revealed yet, the film has already created a stir in the market.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to go on floors on THIS auspicious day!

Sources close to the project have revealed that the film will go on floors this Dussehra. The schedule in Mumbai is a brief one of around 2-3 days but since it is an auspicious day, the makers have decided to begin shooting for their first schedule. The second schedule, however, will begin in early 2020 and they will be joined by Kiara on sets. Since both Kartik and Kiara have their prior commitments and projects to tend to, the makers will go on a full-fledged shoot in 2020.

With the film targeting for a July 2020 release, the shoot is expected to be wrapped by March. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Who, Aaj Kal, and Dostana 2. As for Kiara, she will next be seen in her Netflix film, Guilty.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan wishes his Titu, Sunny Singh, love and luck for his film Ujda Chaman

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

