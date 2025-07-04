Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most courageous and daring filmmakers in Indian cinema. Known for his bold storytelling and fearless pursuit of truth, he has consistently brought to light stories that challenge the narrative and uncover buried realities. After delivering two hard-hitting films, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri is now gearing up for the final and most explosive chapter of his ‘truth trilogy’ with The Bengal Files.

Vivek Agnihotri drops promo for The Bengal Files’ Never Again USA tour with premiere dates!

As the film inches closer to its release, the makers have announced that The Bengal Files will have international premieres ahead of its grand India release, beginning with a massive tour in the USA. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently shared a powerful promotional video for the 'Never Again' Tour, featuring glimpses from the trailers of The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files. The video also unveiled the premiere dates and cities across the USA.

The Never Again Tour will feature 10 grand premieres across the U.S., starting July 19 in New Jersey and concluding August 10 in Houston. Key cities include Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. With soaring overseas demand, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been approached for multiple international premieres. Known for his fearless storytelling, Agnihotri is set to present The Bengal Files in his signature unflinching style, uncovering another buried truth of Indian history.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha, is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri shares BTS from the sets of The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter: “Bengal must never become another Kashmir”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.