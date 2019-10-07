Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about why he wants his kids to stay away from the limelight

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have always kept their kids, Virajveer and Varushka out of the limelight and from social media as well. The couple has been married for over 11 years now and has seen their fair share of ups and downs. Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about why his kids are never a part of the social events and limelight in general.

Ayushmannn says that they want their kids to grow up as regular ones and earn things in life the hard way. He does not want his kids to consider themselves as stars until they become one on their own.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, and Gulabo Sitabo.

