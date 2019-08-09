Kartik Aaryan is next in line to launch his own YouTube channel

Kartik Aaryan has been bagging big movies one after the other and has become a huge hit among the ladies. His performance since his debut has been lauded by the fans and we still can’t get over his monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. With two projects lined up one after the other, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has decided to give an insight into his life with his own YouTube channel.

The channel will launch on August 12 and he says it will be a destination for his fans to see the real Kartik Aaryan in action. The star handles all his social media portals and has decided to do the same with his YouTube channel too. The videos will consist of some behind-the-scenes, original and unfiltered content from his day to day life and he has put a lot of thought into this page. He says it will not only be limited to his professional life but will also include the fashion and travel aspects of it.

Since YouTube has a wider audience and people love watching videos, so this page will give a great idea to his fans about how Kartik really is.

