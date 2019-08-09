Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan’s mother gives the mahurat clap for Coolie No 1 remake

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker David Dhawan and his team are all set to start shooting for the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The shooting of the film began in Bangkok today.  It was Varun’s mother Karuna Dhawan who gave the ‘Mahurat’ clap for the film.

David and son Varun Dhawan last worked together in Judwaa 2. The film was a success at the box office. Before leaving for the shoot, Varun Dhawan was seen flaunting the Coolie No 1 jacket at the Mumbai airport. The lead actress of the film, Sara Ali Khan had also posted a video of herself where she was flaunting the jacket which read Coolie No. 1.

The original Coolie No. 1 was a comedy film starring Govinda, Karishma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan. Govinda and David Dhawan have done 17 films together. However, there are reports now that they had a fall out in the recent past.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is the first time that Varun and Sara will share screen space, and their fans are already excited to see this collaboration on the big screen. The film is slated to release on 1st May 2020.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan bumps into his fan at the airport; makes her day by giving an autograph on her t-shirt

