Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee With Karan Season 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar. This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season. Plenty of celebrities will appear on this season of the show and rumours are rife that Kartik Aaryan will be one of the guests.

Kartik Aaryan likely to shoot for Koffee With Karan 8; may address the feud with Karan Johar: Report

A source told News18, “There’s still no clarity as to who Kartik will come with but he’s likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff.” Kartik Aaryan previously appeared on the show with Kriti Sanon before Luka Chuppi in 2019.

For unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a falling out after Dostana 2 was shelved. At the time, due to differences, Dharma Productions had vowed to never work again. However, this year, Karan Johar and Kartik seemed to have buried the hatched after attending the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will begin to brew from October 26 onwards.

