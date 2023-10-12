Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee With Karan Season 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar. This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season. It seems like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to grace the show this season.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be on the show as guests. The shoot went on till 11 pm post which both of them along with Karan Johar partied together.

Interestingly, this would be their first time on Koffee With Karan together. Deepika Padukone has previously been on the show with Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt whereas Ranveer Singh has attended the show with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will begin to brew from October 26 onwards.

