comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.10.2023 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will begin to brew from October 26 onwards.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee With Karan Season 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar. This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season. It seems like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to grace the show this season.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shoot for Koffee With Karan 8: Reports

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be on the show as guests. The shoot went on till 11 pm post which both of them along with Karan Johar partied together.

Interestingly, this would be their first time on Koffee With Karan together. Deepika Padukone has previously been on the show with Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt whereas Ranveer Singh has attended the show with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will begin to brew from October 26 onwards.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and team Fighter pay homage to Indian Air Force

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s 25th…

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of…

B Praak to recreate ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri…

Prime Video announces the exclusive premiere…

Salman Khan shoots for Tiger 3 promos to…

Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force delayed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification