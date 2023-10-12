comscore
Kartik Aaryan shoots 8-minute long single shot war sequence for Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion at Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir

Chandu Champion will be directed by Kabir Khan and is all set for its grand release on the 14th of June 2024.

By Monica Yadav -

In the second schedule of the highly anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion, the team embarked on an ambitious endeavour: shooting an astonishing 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence at a breathtaking altitude of 9000 feet above sea level and this scene will definitely be a cinematic spectacle.

The highlight of this endeavour was the filming of a 1965 battle at a scale which is unprecedented for a single-shot action sequence. The location for this daring feat was the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, nestled 9000 feet above sea level where a giant army camp set was built by the team. The preparation for this epic war sequence involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring that every detail was perfected. On the sixth day, the team executed the sequence flawlessly, capturing the essence of the dramatic wartime events.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. It's indeed a big announcement coming in as the three giants of the industry will be coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sportsperson. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will be directed by Kabir Khan and is all set for its grand release on the 14th of June 2024.

