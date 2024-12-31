Discover details of his high-end residential and commercial investments and his growing net worth.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is expanding his impressive property portfolio by purchasing two high-end properties in Andheri, Mumbai. With his rising success in the film industry, the actor is leveraging his increased financial standing to make strategic investments in both residential and commercial real estate.

Kartik Aaryan buys two new properties in Mumbai’s Andheri: Report

Details of the New Purchases

According to a report by Mid-Day, Aaryan has been actively scouting properties with the assistance of veteran producer Anand Pandit. "Since a week, Pandit has been helping Kartik shop in Andheri for two properties—a high-end residential apartment and a commercial space of over 2,000 square feet," revealed the source.

A Look at Kartik Aaryan’s Existing Properties

The actor already owns several properties across Mumbai, solidifying his position not only in Bollywood but also in the real estate market. Notably, he owns two luxurious apartments in Juhu, each priced at over Rs 17.5 crore. One of these apartments is currently rented out at an impressive Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

Additionally, Kartik’s portfolio includes a 2,000-square-foot office space in Veera Desai, an area favored by celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. This space, too, has been rented out. The actor also owns a Versova apartment, a sentimental purchase as it was in the same neighborhood where he lived as a paying guest during his early career days.

Financial Growth in 2024

The year 2024 has been pivotal for Kartik Aaryan, with two major commercial releases - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion - significantly boosting his net worth. These successes have allowed him to diversify his assets and strengthen his foothold in Mumbai’s premium real estate sector.

Speaking of the professional front, Kartik has an exciting line-up, including a film backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

