Readers would be aware that the parallel lead of Anupama was replaced overnight with Adrija Roy being roped in for the role.

With another major exit from Anupama, the Star Plus show has been witnessing a drop in its TRPs since many members of the cast have quit the show. Joining the list is Alisha Parveen who essayed the parallel lead – Rahi aka Aadhya. The actress’ sudden exit from the show raised eyebrows and questions as she was replaced almost overnight by popular actress Adrija Roy. While this further sparked speculations about the involvement of Rupali Ganguly being responsible for the exit, the latter has reacted to these ongoing rumours.

Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly shares her reaction to Alisha Parveen quitting the show; clarifies saying, “I have no authority over casting decisions”

While Alisha Parveen continued to insist about being unaware of her replacement in the show, the actress also strictly maintained that she is not sure about Rupali Ganguly being responsible for the change. The actress, in an interview with ABP, insisted that she is not involved in the matters of cast change. “I have no authority over casting decisions or other major show developments. Such matters are entirely handled by Rajan Shahi and the channel. I’ve always prioritised professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, the actress also insisted that she is not insecure and doesn’t like to involve in backstage politics. For the unversed, in the last few months, many actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amar, and the leading man Gaurav Khanna exited the show. While it further fuelled up rumours about the actors quitting because of Rupali, the actress has now clarified that it has nothing to do with her.

Anupama is currently focusing on the storyline of the new generation which includes the romantic track between Raahi and Prem played by Adrija Roy and Shivam Kajuria respectively.

Also Read: Anupama: Alisha Parveen reacts to reports about Rupali Ganguly being the reason behind her exit; says, “Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.