comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.12.2024 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!

en Bollywood News Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed director Sujoy Ghosh may soon team up for a gripping thriller. While no official confirmation has been provided, sources suggest that both Shahid and Sujoy are aligning their schedules to bring the project to fruition.

Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!

Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!

The Buzz Around the New Project

A source quoted in a Mid-Day report revealed, “Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life.” The collaboration is expected to result in a suspenseful and engaging narrative, a hallmark of Sujoy Ghosh’s filmmaking style.

Shahid Kapoor’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Shahid Kapoor has been actively exploring diverse roles in recent years. His digital debut in the Raj & DK thriller series Farzi on Prime Video India was well-received. He also starred in the action thriller Bloody Daddy and will next appear in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrews, and an untitled project helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Official Denials and Speculation

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor’s team has denied any ongoing talks with Sujoy Ghosh for a new film, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Fans of both the actor and the director are eagerly awaiting further developments.

Speaking of the professional front, Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his next, Deva. The film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2025.

Also Read: Sujoy Ghosh calls Allu Arjun “Greatest magician” after watching Pushpa 2; latter REACTS!

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly shares her…

Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan…

Hansal Mehta on Anupam Kher's scathing…

Salman Khan's Sikandar breaks records: Sajid…

PM Narendra Modi announces World Audio…

EXCLUSIVE: DOUBLE celebration for Hrithik…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification