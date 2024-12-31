Sujoy Ghosh to team up with Shahid Kapoor post exit from Shah Rukh Khan starrer King? Here’s what we know!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed director Sujoy Ghosh may soon team up for a gripping thriller. While no official confirmation has been provided, sources suggest that both Shahid and Sujoy are aligning their schedules to bring the project to fruition.

The Buzz Around the New Project

A source quoted in a Mid-Day report revealed, “Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life.” The collaboration is expected to result in a suspenseful and engaging narrative, a hallmark of Sujoy Ghosh’s filmmaking style.

Shahid Kapoor’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Shahid Kapoor has been actively exploring diverse roles in recent years. His digital debut in the Raj & DK thriller series Farzi on Prime Video India was well-received. He also starred in the action thriller Bloody Daddy and will next appear in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrews, and an untitled project helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Official Denials and Speculation

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor’s team has denied any ongoing talks with Sujoy Ghosh for a new film, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Fans of both the actor and the director are eagerly awaiting further developments.

Speaking of the professional front, Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his next, Deva. The film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2025.

