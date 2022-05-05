comscore

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his fallout with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions – “I just focus on my work”

Earlier in 2021, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a massive fall out, following which their collaboration, Dostana 2, was put on the backburner despite shooting for more than 50 percent of the film. Soon after, Karan and his banner, Dharma Productions, at multiple occasions suggested that the film will see a complete revamp with another actor stepping into Kartik Aaryan's shoes. They also emphasised that Dharma Productions won't work with Kartik in future though the reason for this fallout wasn't mentioned.

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his fallout with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions – “I just focus on my work”

In a new interview with Indian Express, when Kartik was asked whether his differences with industry people could cost him work, he responded, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

He was also further prodded about industry people lobbying against him. Kartik replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Last year, following the rumours about the fallout, Dharma Productions released a statement confirming the same. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also has Shehzada, Captain India and Freddy in works.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Fans hail Kartik Aaryan for travelling in economy class instead of business class

