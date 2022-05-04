comscore

Congratulations! Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan welcomes a baby boy

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Director of films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, Rohit Dhawan is rejoicing yet another lovely moment as he became a father for the second time. Rohit and his wife Jaanvi welcomed their second child and it’s a boy! Needless to say, Varun Dhawan and his entire family were thrilled to welcome the new member.

In a new video that is reportedly doing the rounds, Rohit Dhawan and his father David Dhawan were spotted outside the hospital. Also, a few weeks ago Varun Dhawan’s family celebrated the pre arrival of the baby when the actor’s wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for her sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai tied the knot in 2012. The couple already has a daughter named Niyara, who seems to be quite close to her chachu Varun Dhawan. The Coolie No. 1 actor has shared many fun videos with his adorable niece as it has also garnered a lot of attention on social media.

On the work front, Rohit Dhawan is working on the Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada. The film is the official remake of the Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also Read: Rohit Dhawan blocks Kartik Aaryan for 6 months for Shehzada

