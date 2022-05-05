The Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to be back with its 12th season. With several names floating around, it seems like some of the contestants have been confirmed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal amongst confirmed contestants

As per several reports, Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes, Chetna Pande of Class of 2020, former Bigg Boss contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia, comedian and current Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui, Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia, influencer Mr. Faisu will be amongst the contestants. The first participant to be confirmed this season was Rubina Dilaik.

The reports suggest that the participants will fly to South Africa by end of this month to film the show. It will air in July after Dance Deewane Juniors wraps up.

