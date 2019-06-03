After Kartik Aaryan, BOAT ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Just recently, the popular music apparel brand BOAT had roped in Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador. Well, now we hear that joining Kartik will be none other than Kiara Advani. Apparently the brand was on the lookout for a fresh young face, and Kiara fits the bill perfectly especially with her recent box office successes.

Taking to the image hosting site, Instagram to announce her association with the music apparel brand Kiara shared an image from one of the shoots saying, “Thrilled to be on board as the face of @boat.nirvana”.

Back on the film front, Kiara has a packed year ahead with multiple projects. In fact, the actress will first be seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, followed by Good News that stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later in 2020 Kiara has Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah.