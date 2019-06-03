Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.06.2019 | 10:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

After Kartik Aaryan, BOAT ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just recently, the popular music apparel brand BOAT had roped in Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador. Well, now we hear that joining Kartik will be none other than Kiara Advani. Apparently the brand was on the lookout for a fresh young face, and Kiara fits the bill perfectly especially with her recent box office successes.

After Kartik Aaryan, BOAT ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Taking to the image hosting site, Instagram to announce her association with the music apparel brand Kiara shared an image from one of the shoots saying, “Thrilled to be on board as the face of @boat.nirvana”.

Back on the film front, Kiara has a packed year ahead with multiple projects. In fact, the actress will first be seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, followed by Good News that stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later in 2020 Kiara has Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah.

Also Read: Kabir Singh: “I’m a director’s actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character’s look then I go by that” – Kiara Advani on her de-glam look

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After the announcement of Akshay Kumar’s…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan…

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar has only a 25…

BREAKING: After quitting Laxmmi Bomb,…

Kareena Kapoor Khan lays down strict…

FIRST LOOK OUT: Saif Ali Khan goes suave and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification