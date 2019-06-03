Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2019 | 12:07 AM IST

Fastey Fasaatey audio available on all music platforms

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of the film Fastey Fasaatey released the audio of three songs from their film. Audio of all the songs of the film Fastey Fasaatey – Savera, Kyun Ek Pal Mein & Dramebaazi Saari are now available on all music platforms.  The music of the film will take you on a lovely ride and make you want to listen to the songs on loop. Melodious, fun & addictive are synonyms to the songs.

Fastey Fasaatey audio available on all music platforms

While one of the songs sound very party like, the other one will keep you company if you are nursing a broken heart. The third song is high on its romantic richness which will strike the right codes with the audience.

‘Savera’ – Vocal – Arko; Music -Arko; Lyrics – Arko; Programming & Arrangement – Aditya Dev; Guitars – Mayukh Sarkar; Mix & Master – Aditya Dev

‘Kyun Ek Pal Mein’ – Vocals – Dev Negi & Sukriti Kakkar; Music – Sanjay-Rajee; Lyrics – Uphaar; Programming & Arrangement – Sanjay Chandrasekhar; Additional Vocal – Rajalakshmee Sanjay; Mix & Master – Vedika Chandran; Recording Engineers – Surajit Ghosh & Pankaj Mahapankar

‘Dramebaazi Saari’ – Vocals – Jyotica Tangri; Music – Rahul Jain; Lyrics – Sanjeev Chaturvedi; Programming & Arrangement – Smoov; Mix & Master – Jaydeep Hora & Aamir Shaikh; Recording Engineer – Pankaj Mahapankar

The film gives the feeling of a romantic comedy and people are loving the story line which is set in the backdrop of a traditional family who want to ‘forcibly’ get their son Aakash married immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order with a free spirited girl Anisha who has her own pursuits in life and is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. The film follows Aakash as walks a thin line with the help of his friend Dev and saves the day.

Also Read: FASTEY FASAATEY Trailer Out: Modern day youngsters Aakash, Anisha and Dev get caught in a traditional family web

More Pages: Fastey Fasaatey Box Office Collection

