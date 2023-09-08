The collaboration between Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and acclaimed director Anurag Basu for the highly anticipated sequel Aashiqui 3 has sent waves through the industry. Anurag Basu, known for his distinctive approach to presenting modern-day love, is set to explore new horizons with this project.

Now, fans eagerly awaiting updates on the film's production schedule can mark their calendars. Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-series, the production house behind Aashiqui 3, confirmed in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in that the film is slated to begin shooting by the end of January. He expressed his optimism, stating, “Hopefully, we will start Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan’s film by the end of January. As the pre-production work for the film continues, special attention is being paid to the music compositions. Music has always been an integral part of the Aashiqui universe, and the team is committed to delivering a memorable musical experience once again.

The Aashiqui film series has garnered widespread acclaim for its intense romantic storylines and unforgettable music scores, making Aashiqui 3 a highly anticipated addition to the franchise.

While speculation abounds regarding the potential cast members and the film's release date, no official information has been disclosed. Rumours have circulated that Jennifer Winget may be considered for the lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan, but concrete confirmation is still pending. As the excitement builds, fans can't wait to see how this unique collaboration unfolds on the silver screen. Aashiqui 3’s director Anurag Basu has worked with Katrina before in Barfi, and is keen to work with her again.

