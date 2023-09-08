Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana has been making its victory at the box office by continuing a smooth run. The film has made its entry into the Rs 100 cr. club at the worldwide box office and is still counting. As the film entered into its third week, the makers have brought in exciting news for the fans. Marking the third-week entry of the film, the makers have announced by initiating a "Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket Free" offer for the fans and the audiences.

Dream Girl 2 makers get buy-one-get-one-ticket-free offer to woo audiences as Ayushmann Khurrana starrer enters in third week

The offer for 'One Plus One' tickets is going to fetch the mass pockets and the family audiences in large numbers during the coming weekend. Moreover, while Dream Girl 2 is enjoying its dream run, the producer Ektaa R Kapoor recently hosted a success bash for the team that saw the presence of the lead Ayushmann Khurrana, along with other cast members Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and the director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Dream Girl 2 opened at Rs 10.69 crores at the box office and became the highest opener for the actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the credit goes to Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms who presented the versatile actor in the two distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja and he nailed the role with his effortless performance.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25 August 2023.

Also Read: Chunky Panday shares throwback picture with Ekta Kapoor, the ‘OG Dream Girl’; see post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.