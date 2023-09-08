Promoting stress-free parenting, R for Rabbit, a leading baby product brand known for their unparalleled quality today announced an exciting collaboration with the versatile actress and now doting mother, Gauahar Khan. She is set to bring attention to R for Rabbit's amazing range of baby products, underlining the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and parental satisfaction.

Gauahar Khan partners with R For Rabbit as brand ambassador for baby products

Known for her creative talent and charisma, Gauahar embarked on a journey to motherhood earlier this year and embraced the role beautifully. Her journey as a new mom resonates perfectly with R for Rabbit's values of creating products that enhance the comfort, safety, and joy of babies and parents alike.

In this collaboration, Gauahar Khan would be seen promoting the products through an Instagram reelalong with a couple photos that would be marketed across target platforms.

Excited about this collaboration, Mr Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, said, "Gauahar Khan's association with R for Rabbit brings a fresh wave of energy to our brand. Her genuine appreciation for our products, combined with her personal experience as a new mom, adds depth and resonance to our commitment to offering parents nothing short of excellence. Our collaboration with her is not just about promoting products; it's about fostering a community of parents who seek nothing but the best for their children. With her influence, we aim to create awareness about the importance of choosing amazing and safe baby products that contribute to a joyful and stress-free parenting experience.”

"I had heard of R For Rabbit even before they approached me. In my search for one of the best baby products, R For Rabbit came highly recommended by my fellow moms. It was such a pleasure to associate with a brand that is well established and trusted all around”, said actress Gauahar Khan.

The heart-warming collaboration includes a video campaign highlighting R for Rabbit's Feather Diapers, Pure & Beyond range, and Chocolate Ride stroller. Beyond showcasing these amazing products, the core messaging would be to communicate how 'R for Rabbit' seamlessly offers a wide range of innovative baby products adhering to international quality and safety standards.

Adding various realms in developing brand preference, the company collaborated with Soha Ali Khan and Shriya Sharan to imbibe the essence of baby products. Recently, the company also announced its association with Jeep India launching its social campaign #ChildSafetyMatters featuring social media sensation and dancing star from Mumbai Police - HavaldarAmolKamble to address child safety during road travel.

R For Rabbit's commitment to innovation and safety has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted and high-quality brands among parents. Recently, R for Rabbit did a survey for one-of-its-kind Feather Diaper 'No Rash Challenge'addressing challenges faced by new parents. Over 90% of parents preferred the Feather Diaper as they found the diaper lightweight and super thin, its 12-hour absorption allows the baby to be comfortable and have fun without any rashes or feeling heaviness.

