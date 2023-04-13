Now that the future of Aashiqui 3 is secured and it’s been clearly stated that the film starts shooting from December, the big question hovering over the project is, who will play the female lead?

Aashiqui 3: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan?

Several top-notch names are under serious consideration. But the chosen heroine may finally be either Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. A source close to the developments says, “It won’t be any of the heroines Kartik has already worked with. And it won’t be a newcomer as the female lead’s role is a complex role.”

Deepika and Kartik have expressed a desire to work together on multiple occasions. On the other hand Aashiqui 3’s director Anurag Basu has worked with Katrina before in Barfi, and is keen to work with her again.

