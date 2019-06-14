Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in opposite Aamir Khan for Lal Singh Chaddha?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making all the right moves as far as her career is concerned. She was the only actress who returned on movie sets within a few months of delivering her baby Taimur Ali Khan and has successfully managed to strike a work life balance and has been inspiring all the working women out there. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium while Saif Ali Khan is working on Jawaani Deewani.

It is rumoured that Kareena is set to sign a much awaited film starring Aamir Khan! Yes, that’s right. It is touted that she is being considered to play Aamir’s love interest in Lal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Forest Gump. While nothing has been finalised yet, it is rumoured that she is meeting up with the director Advait Chandan next time she is in Mumbai.

Kareena and Aamir have come together in 3 Idiots, Talaash and their Jodi was appreciated well by the masses. It would be great if they once again pair up and impress the masses.

Kareena has wrapped up Good News and will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

