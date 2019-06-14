Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2019 | 10:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

John Abraham takes up South star Ajith’s role in the Hindi remake of Vedalam

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham is all set to reprise the role played by South actor Ajith in the Hindi remake of Vedalam. John will be playing the angry hero on a look out of bad guys. The original movie also starred Shruti Haasan who played the role of a lawyer. It was directed by the South cinematographer turned director Siva.

John Abraham takes up South star Ajith’s role in the Hindi remake of Vedalam

The Hindi version of Vedalam will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie will be remade for a pan India audience but director is yet to be finalised along with the entire starcast. The final script of the movie is also yet to be locked.

John Abraham is also a part of the movie Mumbai Saga which again is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Set in the 1980s – 90s revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai, this gangster-drama, is an ensemble film. The film is likely to release in 2020.

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta’s directorial Mumbai Saga to be produced by Bhushan Kumar

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta’s case against Nana…

Zarina Wahab defends husband Aditya…

Shahid and Mira Kapoor turn Yoga…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar case…

Riteish Deshmukh to star in Tiger Shroff,…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification