John Abraham takes up South star Ajith’s role in the Hindi remake of Vedalam

John Abraham is all set to reprise the role played by South actor Ajith in the Hindi remake of Vedalam. John will be playing the angry hero on a look out of bad guys. The original movie also starred Shruti Haasan who played the role of a lawyer. It was directed by the South cinematographer turned director Siva.

The Hindi version of Vedalam will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie will be remade for a pan India audience but director is yet to be finalised along with the entire starcast. The final script of the movie is also yet to be locked.

John Abraham is also a part of the movie Mumbai Saga which again is backed by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Set in the 1980s – 90s revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai, this gangster-drama, is an ensemble film. The film is likely to release in 2020.

