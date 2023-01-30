Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on January 26 after he complained chest pain. The artist was kept under treatment for four days. Thankfully, for his fans and well-wishers, his condition improved over the days and he was discharged from the hospital last night, as reported by Indian Express through the Press Trust of India.

As per the agency, the news was shared by Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. As per the publication, Kapoor was treated by a team of cardiologists comprising, Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal.

The publication also quoted Dr Rajneesh, co-director of cath lab and head of unit, saying, “Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition.”

Kapoor has been one of the most accomplished actors from Bollywood over the decades. After making his debut in the parallel cinema of the early 1980s, he has gone onto act in over 100 movies, along with television serials. Since recent years, he has also ventured into the latest fad of web shows. His last released work in the web space was the Amazon Prime Video show Crash Course.

Kapoor is also currently hosting the musical show Golden Era with Annu Kapoor since several years.

