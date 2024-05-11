A Christian lawyer has filed a complaint against the actress’ use of the word ‘Bible’ in her book’s title and has demanded a ban on the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has found herself embroiled in a legal tussle regarding her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the actress after a petition was filed by advocate Christopher Anthony expressing his angst over the use of the word ‘Bible’ in the title of her book. In his petition, he has contended that the book's title, specifically the use of the word "Bible," is disrespectful to the Christian community.

Anthony alleges that Kapoor Khan's choice of title seeks to exploit the revered status of the Bible for publicity, deeming it inappropriate to draw parallels between her pregnancy journey and the sacred text of Christianity. “Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy with the Bible,” he reportedly said in the statement. Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia, presiding over a single-judge bench, has summoned Kareena Kapoor Khan to provide an explanation for her decision to incorporate ‘Bible’ in the book's title. Not only the actress but also the book's sellers have been served notice.

Initially, Anthony sought legal recourse through the police, urging them to file an FIR against Kapoor Khan upon the book's release in 2021 but they declined to register the complaint. Subsequently, his petition was rejected by the lower court on the grounds of insufficient evidence to establish the alleged offense. Undeterred, Anthony pursued the matter to the Additional Sessions Court, where his plea was once again dismissed.

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress decided to write this book to share her journey towards motherhood and her experiences which have been compiled together in this book. The actress, during the book launch, had revealed that her aim was to help future mothers to understand how to deal with motherhood and the challenges that they experience physically, mentally, and emotionally during this integral phase of their lives.

