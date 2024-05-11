Ashutosh Rana revealed that before becoming an actor, he was a politician. He explained that this is why "people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament)".

Actor Ashutosh Rana had spoken out about his deepfake video in behalf of a political party. Speaking with India Today, Ashutosh further stated that AI can add a person's face to any video, which may "even lead to your character assassination". According to the article, the deepfake video showed him delivering a poem with the BJP logo, which is used to campaign for the political party.

Ashutosh said, "Today, your face can be added to any video, and that could even lead to your character assassination. And even if that happens someday, I would only be answerable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two kids, my parents, who are no longer alive, and my guru. Otherwise, I really don't care. However, I will say it again, that one has to be cautious. It takes years to build an image and just a day to destroy it."

When asked if he would join politics, Ashutosh shared, “Usually, it happens that way, but it has been the other way for me. Before I became abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that's when the Parliament also shines.”

Previously, other actors, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, were the subjects of deepfakes.

Ashutosh is currently playing a journalist in Raj Acharya's film ‘Murder in Mahim’. The web series is a social commentary that delves into a terrifying murder mystery and Mumbai's underbelly, focusing on the mending of a lost relationship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Tipping Point Films is producing ‘Murder in Mahim’, an adaptation of author Jerry Pinto's critically praised novel. Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam play crucial parts. Murder in Mahim is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Aside from Murder in Mahim, Ashutosh will also appear in War 2.

