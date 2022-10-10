The recent announcements have shown that filmmakers are keen on tapping into that kind of cinema. Getting together a rare blend of stars is none other than TV Czarina and film producer Ekta Kapoor who will be collaborating with Rhea Kapoor for their next female-centric venture. A couple of months ago, we had reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed a film with Rhea. Now adding two more names to the cast of the film, this comedy venture will also feature Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles in this film that will be directed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan.

Not too long ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was promoting Laal Singh Chaddha then, had revealed that she is indeed looking at a doing a project with Rhea Kapoor but refused to divulge any details. However, the actress confirmed that the film will not be a sequel to her female-centric comedy drama Veere Di Wedding. She had spoken about it to PTI saying, “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited.”

Speaking about the film, it will bring together the casting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu for the first time. While the plotline of the movie is under the wraps currently, we hear that the film is a slice-of-life drama with a twist of quirks. It is expected to go on floors in January. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, further details of the film are yet to be revealed.

