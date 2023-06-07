comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.06.2023 | 1:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sheikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal gets an extension; fresh episodes to premiere on Voot

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sheikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal gets an extension; fresh episodes to premiere on Voot

en Bollywood News Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sheikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal gets an extension; fresh episodes to premiere on Voot

Shutting down rumours of the show ending, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal makers have decided to retain the show on their online platform Voot.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The supernatural fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, inspired by The Vampire Diaries, has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. With Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Sheikh playing lead roles, the show features an ensemble cast and revolves around werewolves aka Bhediya. While there were rumours about the show going off air and ending soon, we now hear that fans of the show can rejoice since it has received an extension.

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sheikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal gets an extension; fresh episodes to premiere on Voot

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sheikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal gets an extension; fresh episodes to premiere on Voot

Unfortunately, it is being said that Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal may not continue its run on Colors. However, fans will be able to view new episodes of the show on the digital platform, Voot from June 12, 2023. Considered to be an Indian adaptation of the Netflix show The Vampire Diaries, the show’s storyline revolves around the life of Eisha, essayed by Reem Sameer Shaikh and her strong equation with the two brothers, Veer, played by Karan Kundrra and Armaan, played by Gashmeer Mahajani. The show depicts an intriguing journey of love and challenges.

As per the current track, the show’s storyline is at a very strategic point, where the complicated relationship between Eisha, Armaan, and Veer gets even more twisted with the entry of the Rajwanshi wolves. The entry of Sikander, a feared hybrid, has caused a lot of havoc in the lives of the Bhediya brothers. Stuck in a completely different world surrounded by werewolves and humans, Eisha is still trying to figure out her space in the life of Oberoi brothers.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, under Inspire Films. Besides Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sheikh in double role, the cast also includes Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Nalini Negi, Navina Bole, Bakhtiyaar Irani, among others.

Also Read: Bhakhtyar Irani roped in for Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as…

REVEALED! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to start…

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, now…

Vatsal Sheth to enter Colors’ show Naagin 6…

Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy with…

Shekhar Kapur's Masoom sequel in the works,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification