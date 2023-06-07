Sonu Sood launches a helpline for families of Odisha train accident victims, offering support and assistance in their time of need.

The recent tragic train accident in Odisha has left the nation in mourning, with a devastating toll of over 200 lives lost and more than 900 people injured. In the midst of this grief, renowned philanthropist Sonu Sood has emerged as a beacon of hope for the affected families. In a heartfelt video shared online, Sonu Sood revealed the initiatives undertaken by his dedicated team to assist the victims and their families in their journey towards rebuilding their lives.

Sonu Sood steps up for Odisha train accident victims’ families with dedicated helpline

The video opened with Sonu saying (translated from Hindi), “Friends, recently we have been trying to find out which families have been greatly affected by the Odisha train accident. Some people have lost their loved ones, while others have been severely injured, and they don't know how to move forward with their lives.”

Recognizing the long-term impact of such a tragedy, Sonu Sood pledged comprehensive support, focusing on two key areas: sustainable business establishment and education support. Understanding the importance of economic stability, Sonu Sood's team is actively working to secure employment opportunities for those affected by the train accident. By offering stable jobs, they aim to empower the affected families to regain their financial footing and restore a sense of normalcy.

Additionally, Sonu Sood emphasises the significance of education in rebuilding shattered lives. He has pledged to provide educational support to the affected children, ensuring that their dreams and aspirations are not dampened by this tragic incident.

To facilitate effective communication and reach out to the affected families, Sonu Sood has established a dedicated helpline. By sending an SMS to 9967567520, those impacted by the Odisha train accident can connect with his team, who will promptly respond and extend support in their time of need.

