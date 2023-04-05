Colors’ supernatural drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has won viewers’ hearts with its riveting tale of forbidden love set in the mystical town of Landsdale. With Kamya Panjabi joining the lead cast of Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani in the romantic-fantasy-drama, another actor who has made his entry on the show is Bhakhtyar Irani. Irani’s entry is expected to add to some more twists in the show along with Shilpa Agnihotri.

Bhakhtyar Irani roped in for Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Bhakhtyar Irani will be seen playing the role of Vyom Sharma, Esha’s uncle. He despises werewolves and was guarding the tomb of werewolves as a favour for Kavya. He was in love with Sudha (Esha's biological mother), and she had given him the same ring that protects the one who wears it from supernatural sorcery.

Sharing his thoughts about playing Vyom Sharma, Bhakhtyar Irani said, “I’m excited about returning to television with a genre that I’m attempting for the first time. I will be seen essaying the role of Vyom, who is one of the council members of the town. It is a positive role with grey shades and it’s the kind of character that has always intrigued me as an actor. I’m very happy about collaborating with my friend and brilliant actor Shilpa Agnihotri. This show marks a new era in the fantasy fiction space, and I’m delighted to have stepped aboard it.”

In the current story track, Nandini (played by Kamya Punjabi) makes interesting revelations about the town while Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh) and Veer (essayed by Karan Kundrra) team up to save Armaan (portrayed by Gashmeer Mahajani).

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Colors.

