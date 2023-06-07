Zee Studios' next, Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, recently won immense adulation at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam. The film has been officially selected for the Durban International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee-Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Joram heads to Durban International Film Festival

The film is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Makhijafilm, an independent production house jointly owned by Devashish himself and curator-producer Anupama Bose. The film will be in Sydney this month and Durban in the next.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added, "Joram depicts evolved Indian storytelling by one of the most formidable talents to emerge out of India, Devashish Makhija. Zee Studios is proud to continue breaking new ground with this brand of cinema and are thrilled to be officially selected at the 'Durban International Film Festival.'"

Devashish Makhija further added, "Joram is an emotionally-charged survival thriller story of a tribal man being chased by powerful forces who want him dead. He has to stay on the run to keep his infant daughter alive. Manoj Bajpayee's performance ensures knots in the chest; as do the powerful performances of the rest of the cast. We are thrilled by all the recognition this film is garnering on the international circuit, and are really excited to be in Competition at the 'Durban International Film Festival.'

Manoj Bajpayee further added, "Joram is a very special film and am simply fascinated with all the love that the film is garnering at the global level. Devashish has done a laudable job and no one could have backed the project better than Zee Studios. Am delighted that now the film is going to the Durban International Film Festival.”

A hard-hitting psychological thriller about a hunted displaced man who is on the run to protect his daughter. The film also deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice within the tribal communities, deforestation and much more! The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles. Joram also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

After gracing two international film festivals, the film shall now be screened in competition at both the Durban International film festival and also at the Sydney Film Festival. The film has also been a part of the FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC’s Film Bazaar, earlier in 2022.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee recalls doing Veer Zaara and Zubeidaa not for “money” but to work with Yash Chopra and Shyam Benegal

More Pages: Joram Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.