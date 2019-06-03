Karan Johar takes the blame for Kalank’s failure and lauds the cast including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for their immense love and respect

Karan Johar’s last release, Kalank, did not fare well at the box office. The project was very close to his heart and it was also the last project that his late father, Yash Johar worked on. He decided to work on it and make it a reality after 15 years, while the audience felt the film was disappointing, the star cast and team did not expect this reaction from them. The team had put in a lot of efforts in making the film over a period of time and now, producer Karan Johar blames himself for the failure.

He says he should be the sole person to be blamed since he is the older one and knows what works in the industry and what doesn’t. He says he should have known better since he is the more experienced one out of the lot. Karan elaborated that he may have lost certain objectivity since he was so emotionally attached to the project for the past 15 years. He went on to appreciate the cast, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit for being by his side through this as they called him up with utmost love and respect and decided to move on from this one and try to better themselves.

The period drama did not do well commercially, but the love the cast and crew share for each other is surely winning a lot of hearts. After Kalank, Karan Johar will be producing films like Good News, Brahmastra, and Takht, all of which are potential blockbusters.

