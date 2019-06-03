Super 30: While Anand Kumar cheers Vikas Bahl’s exoneration, Tanushree Dutta asks Hrithik Roshan to take a stand

An ‘internal committee’ at Reliance Entertainment has cleared rape-accused Vikas Bahl of all charges thereby paving the way for Bahl’s name to be reinstated as director in mathematician Anand Kumar’s bio-pic Super 30. It may be recalled that Vikas Bahl was relieved of his duties as director of Super 30 after the allegations.

Now rising to Bahl’s defence Anand Kumar on whose exemplary work the film is based, says, “It is only right that Vikas Bahl be given his due credit for his work in Super 30. Every single frame of the film is directed Vikas. He is the whole and sole architect of the work. As far as the charges goes, the internal committee has cleared him. I know him to be very talented director and a thorough gentleman.”

But a livid Tanushree Dutta from the US would have none of this Bahl’s exoneration. Demands Tanushree, “This is Ghor kalyug! What is this Reliance committee? Who are the members of this committee? So Reliance committees are giving clean chits while law and order and police investigation is still pending??? Of course all these committees will give clean chits. They are made up of such people. Clean chit is valid only when police or judiciary of India gives it. Rest is corruption.”

Tanushree, like many of us, wonders how a clean chit is connected to the victim’s silence. “So if the victim didn’t press charges only how a clean chit is possible? It’s an internal complaints committee…such committees have been operating for ages clearing rapists, molesters and harassers. This is just a PR stunt to get image control, so these weirdos (MeToo accused) can get back to business. And the victim not pressing charges is not surprising given the shame, stigma and hassle of a court case.”

Tanushree urges Hrithik Roshan to take a stand. “India needs to buckle up and our Bollywood stars more much more responsible as millions look up to them as their idol. Reinstating someone accused of such heinous acts is not acceptable. Come on. Hrithik. I thought you were different!! Take a stand.”

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De