Despite Salman Khan’s request of not hiking ticket prices, multiplexes are charging higher rates for Bharat?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan‘s films are always highly awaited. While some may have failed at the box office, others have created huge records with huge collections. One of the many reasons why cinemas hike the prices of the tickets during his films is because of the star factor. But, this time, Salman Khan decided against imposing any hike in the ticket prices of Bharat. But, it seems like some multiplexes are still charging a higher price.

Bharat’s ticket prices were supposed to be Eid gift to Salman Khan’s fans but it seems like some cinema halls have hiked their prices by 20 percent. As per reports, many cinemas in Mumbai have hiked the prices of the tickets.

As fans enter the festive week of Eid, it seems like the hike in the prices would be to beat the previous box office records. As the film is opening on Wednesday, it will see five-day opening weekend with the buzz around the film and the star factor. While producer Atul Agnihotri isn’t aware of the development, distributor Anil Thadani admitted that upping the price during the festive period is regular practice.

A few days ago, Salman Khan had stated the prices of the tickets should be reasonable so that the audience can enjoy the cinema experience. As it is Eid week, the makers and the actor want more people to watch the film and enjoy the experience.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

