On April 28, the fans, the media, and the industry were left stunned by the grand show put up by Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai. The streaming giant held this event to announce its 41 upcoming shows and movies. In a unique gesture, the cast and crew of each of this show and film were in attendance and came on stage as and when their venture was talked about. As a result, several Bollywood and South celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, S J Suryah, Naga Chaitanya, Arya, Arshad Warsi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farhan Akhtar, Mohit Raina, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raj Babbar, etc. graced this very memorable event.

Did Karan Johar take an hour-long break from the Amazon Prime Video event to avoid bumping into Kangana Ranaut?

One more celebrity who was seen at this event was Kangana Ranaut. Her first production, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video. As a result, she, too, was a part of the show. However, when it came to light that she’ll be coming on stage, it raised a lot of eyebrows.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The host of the show was Karan Johar. Now, everyone knows that Karan and Kangana don’t see eye to eye after she raised the nepotism issue on his TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’. She has taken digs at him several times and continues to do so. As a result, at the beginning of the event, when a glimpse of all the upcoming films and shows was presented, it also featured a small sneak peek of Tiku Weds Sheru. It soon became obvious that the makers and cast of each of these projects would be coming on stage. Hence, the audiences began waiting to see Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut finally coming face-to-face.”

However, the much-awaited milaap didn’t happen. The source said, “Around 40 minutes before Kangana Ranaut was supposed to arrive on stage, Karan left. The hosting duties were taken over by Abhishek Bachchan for 20 minutes followed by Sumukhi Suresh for around 40 minutes. Sumuki was doing the hosting when Kangana made a stunning entry and spoke about Tiku Weds Sheru and also about her association with Amazon Prime Video. Around 20 minutes after Kangana exited, Karan resumed his hosting duties and continued to do so till the end of the show.”

The source continued, “One can’t help but wonder if this whole thing was planned so that both these celebrities don’t have an awkward moment with each other. Of course, one theory could be that Karan Johar was continuously hosting for more than 2 hours and hence needed a one-hour break. Yet, to get Kangana Ranaut on stage when Karan Johar was away couldn’t be incidental.”

Meanwhile, after the event got over, Kangana Ranaut put up an Instagram story wherein she bashed Netflix and also Karan Johar, though she didn’t name the filmmaker. She wrote, “Data suggests that @primevideoin is doing way better than @netflix_in in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard @netflix_in head was not able to understand the Indian market… Well, the Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.