Disney shared first footage from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was screened at CinemaCon, Las Vegas. Disney showcased a sizzle reel that featured the first official footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Screen Rant tabloid reports, the footage showed a scene featuring Letitia Wright's Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, and Danai Gurira's Okoye on the front lines of a battle. With T'Challa gone, it seems like the female characters will be taking charge and leading their people to victory. While the Black Panther sequel is expected to be released on November 11, 2022, there is no confirmation on whether a trailer will be arriving any time soon.

Details on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have remained under wraps officially. Marvel Studios has confirmed that the returning cast includes Letitia Wright's Shuri, Danai Gurira's Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Winston Duke's M'Baku, and more. While Kevin Feige confirmed Dominique Thorne will debut as Ironheart in Black Panther 2, the studio has still yet to confirm the long-standing rumor that Namor is the villain as Wakanda and Atlantis go to war.

Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the sequel which will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and its people in the absence of the iconic King T'Challa as Marvel Studios has remained adamant it will not recast the original lead. The sequel film was met with tragedy in late 2020 when star Chadwick Boseman passed away after battling cancer for four years. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took the necessary time to retool without T'Challa, but Marvel and Coogler still decided to make the sequel to honor Boseman's legacy.

After having suffered countless difficulties since its announcement, Disney appears to have reaffirmed the November release date for Wakanda Forever at its CinemaCon presentation, indicating everything is on course to be ready by the end of the year. The film is slated for a release on November 11, 2022.

