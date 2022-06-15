Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and hosted a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The who's who of the industry were present at his grand celebration. In fact, the party saw Bollywood celebrities from the young gen of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh to industry veterans like Tabu, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and more. But, several reports suggested the filmmaker's bash turned into a COVID-19 super spreader with several infected. But, Johar says that he has not control over it and why blame him.

Karan Johar rubbishes claims that his 50th birthday bash was COVID-19 super spreader – “There were events, there were shoots, why blame me?”

“Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it when because there was a lot happening that week. Even in the movie industry. There was not the party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Everything, why does it come down to me? I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimized. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there so why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know," Karan told Film Companion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.