Malaika Arora is all set to turn a new leaf in her life as she turns author with her debut book on nutrition. Malaika has always been known as someone who follows her interests and passions in life, especially in the space of clean eating and overall wellness. Eating a clean, healthy diet, staying hydrated and starting your day with a glass of hot lemon water are some of the snippets of Malaika’s wellness routine. This book will offer readers a deep dive into her healthy eating routine. It will cover some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well- being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to marry your nutrition plan with your fitness goals.

Malaika Arora turns author with her debut book on nutrition

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora says, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now.”

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project, Preeti Chaturvedi, said, “Health is a huge focus for the Indian readers. Malaika’s overall level of fitness is a testimony to the principles of healthy eating that she lives by. While her followers have engaged with her on social media, the book will offer them a unique opportunity to understand the concept and details of healthy living in much greater detail in Malaika’s terms.”

“We are glad to partner with The Sunflower Seeds for Malaika’s literary foray. The book is an extension of the focus on health, fitness and well being that Malaika Arora Ventures has. As an entrepreneur, MAV has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and now Nude Bowls. Her purpose as an author will be guided by the same values that she believes in as an entrepreneur.” said Pallavi Barman, Founder, LAP Ventures- An Exceed Entertainment group company.

