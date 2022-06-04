Just last month on May 25, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a lavish birthday bash to ring in his 50th birthday. With a theme of ‘Black & Bling,’ the night turned out to be a shimmery affair with the who’s who from the industry in attendance. In fact, the party hosted inside Yash Raj Studios in Andheri saw Bollywood celebrities from the young gen of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and his bestie Malaika Arora to industry veterans like Tabu, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and a host of others in attendance.

SCOOP: Karan Johar’s birthday bash leaves 55 guests Covid-infected?

If that wasn’t enough, also making appearances were the four Khans of the industry Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now just a week after the lavish glitzy bash we hear that something untoward has befallen many an attendee. Although the numbers are not conclusive, it has come to light that at least 50 to 55 of Karan Johar’s guests have been infected by the Covid virus after attending his birthday bash on May 25.

While the list of those who contracted the virus is unknown, it is learnt that it does include several top Bollywood actors. A source in the know says, “Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they not revealing that they’ve tested positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan who was not at Karan Johar’s party tested positive for Covid, he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene strike a pose at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.