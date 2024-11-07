Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are all set to collaborate with their favourite talents Lakshya and Ananya Panday in a beautiful romantic tale. As the producer-filmmaker have been teasing audiences on his social media platform about Dharma’s return to the romance genre, the filmmaker has now announced a new project titled Chand Mera Dil featuring the Kill fame action star and the popular Gen Z actress.

Karan Johar marks new era of romance with Lakshya and Ananya Panday; announces Chand Mera Dil

On Thursday, the official social media handle of Karan Johar and Dharma Productions shared multiple posters from their new film Chand Mera Dil which explores the never-seen-before chemistry of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. As promised by the filmmaker, the posters showcase a poignant, fun, contemporary tale of romance between two youngsters – a boy next door and a simple girl next door. Ananya also appears in an ethnic style, which is quite different from her recent releases like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL.

Interestingly, Lakshya, who was supposed to embark on his filmy journey with another Dharma Productions venture, has marked his second collaboration with the production house with this romantic drama. While audiences got to witness his action-packed side in the gruesome action thriller Kill (2023) that even received love at film festivals, the former television star promises to showcase his romantic side, if the posters are anything to go by. Similarly, Ananya too will be seen in a quintessential romantic drama for the first time. While the actress has explored themes of romance along with comedy multiple times in the past, this will be her first brush with a sweet love story.

While most of the details of the film are kept under wraps, the film features a tagline “Pyaar thoda paagal hona padta hai (One should be a little mad in love)”. Directed by Vivek Soni, the makers have revealed that they are aiming for release in 2025.

