A threatening call was made to Bandra Police Station demanding a lumpsum of Rs. 50 lakhs in the name of the Bollywood superstar.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been targeted with a death threat, prompting a swift response from Mumbai Police. According to sources, an unidentified individual, later identified as Faizan from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, made a threatening call to Bandra Police Station, demanding Rs 50 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; Mumbai Police launches investigation

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under sections 506(4) and 511 (attempt to commit offense punishable under section 506(4)) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bandra Police Station. Mumbai Police have dispatched a team to Raipur to investigate the matter. No arrests have been made yet.

Security Concerns may have impacted SRK’s public appearance on his birthday

This is not the first time where the superstar has been threatened. In the past, Shah Rukh Khan revealed had been receiving death threats in 2023 following the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan. Consequently, he was provided with Y+ security in October 2023. The actor has since been surrounded by tight security, with security guards deployed around him. Speculations further suggest that Shah Rukh Khan skipped greeting his fans on his birthday outside his home, Mannat, due to security concerns. Although his team hasn’t released any statements or made any claims on the matter, the increased security measures underscore the gravity of the situation.

Police takes matter seriously

Followed by the threats given to Baba Siddiqui, who was also close to Shah Rukh Khan, and the continuous threats given to Salman Khan, Mumbai Police are taking this threat seriously and are working to apprehend the culprit. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

About upcoming projects

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to return to the big screen next year with King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The film will also star Suhana Khan in a key role along with Munjya fame Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist.

