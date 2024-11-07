comscore
Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra sign first film with Deepak Mishra exploring Rural Folk Story

Sara Ali Khan has signed on for a new film alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with direction by Panchayat creator Deepak Mishra. The untitled project will explore a rural folk story.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, has signed on for an upcoming film alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra, sources confirmed to India Today. This new project will be directed by Deepak Mishra, celebrated for his directorial work on the popular web series Panchayat, which gained widespread acclaim for its authentic portrayal of rural India.

The untitled film is set to explore a rural folk story, promising a unique and refreshing narrative that diverges from typical Bollywood themes. While specific plot details remain tightly guarded, insiders hint that the film will delve into local traditions, relationships, and cultural values, offering both actors the chance to take on challenging and grounded roles. This project marks the first collaboration between Sara and Sidharth, a pairing that has intrigued fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Production is expected to begin in early 2025, and with a backdrop that emphasizes regional storytelling, the film is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to mainstream cinema.

Sources close to the project reveal that production for the film is scheduled to begin in 2025. It will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, adding to the anticipation among fans.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also has Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline. Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the action-thriller Yodha (2024), has yet to announce any additional projects.

Also Read : Sara Ali Khan drops gym-to-glam transformation with a witty poem in latest video

