Karan Johar, who has recently been revamping Dharma Productions with new talent, had introduced four new faces to star in his movies. With almost 4 decades of work, Dharma Productions has now got 14 new storytellers on board under Directors Of Dharma. The new set of storytellers will be introducing stories of multiple genres including psychological thrillers, romance, action, etc. from digital releases to theatrical releases, these directors will ensure full-on entertainment for their audiences.

Sharing a picture and a video on Dharma Productions’ page, the caption reads, “#DirectorsOfDharma In the last 4 decades, Dharma Productions has inspired and championed over 20 storytellers to set new benchmarks of creating stories that resonate with the audience. With this new wave of filmmakers, Dharma Productions aims to push the envelope even further. 14 talented directors will take on genres like drama, romance, adventure, psychological thriller, comedy and much more for your screens - from theatrical releases to digital avenues. The stories are getting ready, stay tuned for the announcements.”

Take a look at it, right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

