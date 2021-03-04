Bollywood Hungama

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to embrace motherhood, announces her first pregnancy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most coveted playback singers of Bollywood and has a number of hit songs under her name. With a massive fan base, Shreya Ghoshal is quite a social media star apart from her exceptional singing talent. In her recent Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal announced her first pregnancy.

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to embrace motherhood, announces her first pregnancy

The singer has been married to Shailaditya M for the last six years and the couple will soon be welcoming a baby. She took to her social media to post a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Take a look at it right here.

Singers like Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur have also announced their pregnancies recently. Congratulations are certainly in order for Shreya Ghoshal and Shailaditya M.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “It is unfortunate that stats have become a benchmark for good and bad music”- Shreya Ghoshal on singers buying views

