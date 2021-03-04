Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most coveted playback singers of Bollywood and has a number of hit songs under her name. With a massive fan base, Shreya Ghoshal is quite a social media star apart from her exceptional singing talent. In her recent Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal announced her first pregnancy.

The singer has been married to Shailaditya M for the last six years and the couple will soon be welcoming a baby. She took to her social media to post a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Take a look at it right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Singers like Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur have also announced their pregnancies recently. Congratulations are certainly in order for Shreya Ghoshal and Shailaditya M.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “It is unfortunate that stats have become a benchmark for good and bad music”- Shreya Ghoshal on singers buying views

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.