comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.04.2024 | 12:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow! Watch announcement video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow! Watch announcement video

en Bollywood News Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow! Watch announcement video

The teaser for Kill, a high-octane action, is set to be released tomorrow.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Highly-anticipated action film Kill, featuring debutant Lakshya in the lead role, is set to unveil its teaser tomorrow. The film, a collaboration between Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, promises a relentless adrenaline rush. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is slated to release on July 5, 2024.

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow! Watch announcement video

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow! Watch announcement video

Lakshya portrays Amrit, a young man whose clandestine love story with Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) faces a forced separation. When Tulika's family whisks her away for an arranged marriage, Amrit embarks on a daring mission to reunite with her. Blurring the lines between duty and love, Kill explores the lengths one might go to for their heart's desire.

Kill boasts a noteworthy international connection.  The film premiered at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program. Additionally, Lionsgate has acquired the North American and U.K. distribution rights, marking a historic first for a mainstream Hindi film securing a theatrical release with a Hollywood studio in these territories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Guneet Monga, previously, has expressed her long-standing desire to create a non-stop action film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. She describes Kill as a 105-minute thrill ride with a staggering 95 minutes of action sequences. Inspired by a train robbery gone wrong, the film's core narrative revolves around a desperate rescue mission.

Filming Kill presented a unique challenge – the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this hurdle, Monga highlights the film's smooth collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, along with the powerful performances of Lakshya and Raghav Juyal (the film's antagonist).

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Karan Johar and Guneet Monga absolutely didn’t interfere with making of KILL,” reveals director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

More Pages: Kill Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yas Island Plays Host to IIFA Utsavam 2024…

Boman Irani marks four years of his…

FWICE proposes Ashoke Pandit’s name as a…

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Pushpa 2 – The Rule to…

Election Commision of India ropes in…

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification