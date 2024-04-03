The teaser for Kill, a high-octane action, is set to be released tomorrow.

Highly-anticipated action film Kill, featuring debutant Lakshya in the lead role, is set to unveil its teaser tomorrow. The film, a collaboration between Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, promises a relentless adrenaline rush. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is slated to release on July 5, 2024.

Kill, starring debutant Lakshay, to release a teaser tomorrow!

Lakshya portrays Amrit, a young man whose clandestine love story with Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) faces a forced separation. When Tulika's family whisks her away for an arranged marriage, Amrit embarks on a daring mission to reunite with her. Blurring the lines between duty and love, Kill explores the lengths one might go to for their heart's desire.

Kill boasts a noteworthy international connection. The film premiered at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program. Additionally, Lionsgate has acquired the North American and U.K. distribution rights, marking a historic first for a mainstream Hindi film securing a theatrical release with a Hollywood studio in these territories.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Guneet Monga, previously, has expressed her long-standing desire to create a non-stop action film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. She describes Kill as a 105-minute thrill ride with a staggering 95 minutes of action sequences. Inspired by a train robbery gone wrong, the film's core narrative revolves around a desperate rescue mission.

Filming Kill presented a unique challenge – the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this hurdle, Monga highlights the film's smooth collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, along with the powerful performances of Lakshya and Raghav Juyal (the film's antagonist).

