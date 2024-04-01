Filmmaker Karan Johar spilled the beans about his upcoming projects at the prestigious Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. The audience was treated with confirmation about Student of the Year 3 which will be helmed by Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame. In a candid discussion, Johar shared intriguing details about the third installment of the beloved franchise.

Karan Johar confirms Student Of The Year 3 to be web series helmed by Reema Maya; Shanaya Kapoor to headline?

As reported by Times of India, Karan Johar said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student Of The Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

Last year in June 2023, it was reported that the series will be produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. It will also be a launchpad for Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor in Hindi cinema.

The Student Of The Year franchise previously launched stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The second installment saw the launch of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and it also starred Tiger Shroff.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.