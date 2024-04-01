Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his first release of 2024. The star is known to have multiple releases in a year and this year will be no exception. One of his exciting upcoming releases is the C Sankaran Nair biopic. It has been reported that the period drama, which went on floors last year, has been titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Some even say that it’s called Shankara. Bollywood Hungama has learned about the final approved title of this film, produced by Karan Johar.

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar-R Madhavan-Ananya Panday starrer, produced by Karan Johar, is titled Shankara

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is indeed being titled Shankara. After a lot of discussions, everyone came to the conclusion that Shankara is apt for this film and also has a Pan-India appeal. This name will be officially mentioned when the next press release or asset of the film is unveiled by the makers.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Shankara also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, and it chronicles the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the ghastly 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’, written by Chettur Sankaran Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and wife Pushpa Palat.

During the announcement of the film, Karan Johar said, “I am extremely excited and honoured to back the film that will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.” Shankara will be helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi

Recently, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke with Alexx O’Nell, who features in Shankara. He revealed that a major chunk of the shoot of the film is still pending. It now remains to be seen whether or not it makes it to cinemas this year.

