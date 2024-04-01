The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

Jawan, Mad Max: Fury Road, Avengers: Age of Ultron famed action director Craig Macrae was roped in for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action sequences

Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been stirring up excitement. From its foot-tapping tracks to the trailer, this movie is poised to set the screens on fire when it releases on April 10th, 2024. With the expertise of internationally acclaimed stunt director Craig Macrae, renowned for his work in Jawan, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, the movie's action sequences are poised to be nothing short of breathtaking.

Jawan, Mad Max: Fury Road, Avengers: Age of Ultron famed action director Craig Macrae was roped in for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action sequences

From heart-pounding stunts on aircraft to intricately choreographed fight sequences, audiences will be treated to a spectacle unlike any other. Witnessing the original action superstars deliver adrenaline-pumping stunts is guaranteed to leave audiences spellbound.

Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, enthusiastically shared, "We were determined to offer audiences a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience with our action sequences. I believed in Ali's vision, and what you see in the movie is the result of that collaboration.“

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar managed to finish filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan despite a broken leg

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.