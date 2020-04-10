Bollywood Hungama

Kapil Sharma’s show to go audience-less?

BySubhash K. Jha

Kapil Sharma’s show on Sony Entertainment stands cancelled at the moment because of the Corona Virus. But it is reliably learnt that the producers intend to soon revive the show without a live audience.

Says a source in the know, “Why not? Since the Corona virus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres gave adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating the Corona.”

It was announced earlier during the month that Kapil’s show was cancelled indefinitely. But shooting it at home without an audience is an excellent option. After all a funny man is a funny man anywhere and everywhere. God knows we need the laughs in our lives right now.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma says his daughter has started recognizing him as he stays at home the whole day

