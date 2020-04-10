Akshay Kumar has truly proved that he is the Khiladi in its truest forms and has come like a saviour for us during the novel corona pandemic. Watching him contribute Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund without second thoughts, a lot of celebrities followed his footsteps.

After donating this massive amount for the betterment of the condition of the people affected by it, Akshay Kumar has donated another Rs. 3 crores to the BMC department for making Personal Protection Equipment or PPE kits rapidly to increase the number of testings in the country.

All we'd like to say is, we just have one heart Akki! How many times are you planning to win it?

Also Read: COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund